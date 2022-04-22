Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.05 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.79 or 1.00124580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007961 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,813,488 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

