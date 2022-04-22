TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $634.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.24. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

