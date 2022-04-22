TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. 2,755,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
