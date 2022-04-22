Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $3.85 at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.85 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

