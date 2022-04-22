Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.