Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of TPH opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.