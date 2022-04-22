Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

