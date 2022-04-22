TRON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.63 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.92 billion and approximately $3.63 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004305 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,635,639,491 coins and its circulating supply is 101,635,637,655 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

