Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.57.
Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
