Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. The company traded as low as $121.90 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 53773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

