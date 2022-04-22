Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,416 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,759. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.