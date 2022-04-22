Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of HSIC traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.92. 20,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

