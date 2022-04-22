Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Donaldson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after buying an additional 111,817 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,791. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

