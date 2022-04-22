Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,449. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.34 and a 200 day moving average of $598.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

