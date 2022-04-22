Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.74. 24,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,945. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.68.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

