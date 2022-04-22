Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $72.10. 71,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

