Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $14.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

