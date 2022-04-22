Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.63. 99,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.