Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $12,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,956. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

