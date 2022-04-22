Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,852. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

