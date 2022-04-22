Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 339,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,999. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $437.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

