Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 2,820,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,981,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

