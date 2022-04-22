Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.29. 763,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

