Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. 20,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

