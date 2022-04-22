Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 493,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,761. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

