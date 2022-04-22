Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Lowered by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.42 and its 200-day moving average is $477.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

