Typhoon Network Trading Down 1.5% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $200,942.81 and $2,464.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.50 or 0.07413656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.41 or 0.99619047 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.