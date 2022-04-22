Ubiq Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $3,606.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

