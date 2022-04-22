UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,050 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,402.38 ($18.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,711.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08).

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

