UBS Group Cuts Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target to €40.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

RNLSY stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

