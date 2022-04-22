UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading Down 1.8%

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Get UC Asset alerts:

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.