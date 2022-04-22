UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.35.
Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
