UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) to post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 9,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

