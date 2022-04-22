Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Sells $11,160.60 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 132 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $11,160.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $119.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.