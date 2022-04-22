UMA (UMA) Price Hits $6.14

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, UMA has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $405.95 million and $31.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00015158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00104324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,946,117 coins and its circulating supply is 66,063,465 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

