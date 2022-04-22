UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.31 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00015158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $405.95 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00104324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,946,117 coins and its circulating supply is 66,063,465 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

