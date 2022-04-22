Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Umpqua by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

