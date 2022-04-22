UniCrypt (UNCX) Tops One Day Volume of $162,756.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $162,756.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $422.92 or 0.01067101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00260669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00256962 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,342 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

