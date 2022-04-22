Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00012460 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $15.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00185881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00389019 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

