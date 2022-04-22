UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

NYSE UNF traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.41. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

