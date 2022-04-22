Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of UNB opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

In other news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

