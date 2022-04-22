Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

