United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 4.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 289,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,866,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.