United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Up to $34.80

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $36.04. United Bankshares shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 1,907 shares traded.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

