United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 105,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

