UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $596.00 by Analysts at Cowen

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.49. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

