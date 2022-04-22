UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $600.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $546.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.44 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.48 and a 200-day moving average of $475.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

