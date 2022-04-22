Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.61. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.