Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $395.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

