Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lowered to “Reduce” at Citigroup

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of UEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
