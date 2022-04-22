Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Lowered to “Reduce” at Citigroup

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 456,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

