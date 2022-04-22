Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

